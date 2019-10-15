The transaction closing is subject to the fulfillment of precedent conditions such as the approval by the CADE and the ANP

Image: Petrobras plans to sell working interest in the onshore fields of the Lagoa Parda Cluster. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Petróleo Brasileiro ( Petrobras) reports that it signed with Imetame Energia Lagoa Parda Ltda, wholly owned subsidiary of Imetame Energia Ltda, a contract for the sale of its entire working interest in the onshore fields of the Lagoa Parda Cluster, located in Espírito Santo state, near the city of Linhares.

The sale price is US$ 9,372,466.00 to be paid in two installments: (i) US$ 1,405,869.90 upon contract signature; and (ii) US$ 7,966,596.10 upon transaction closing, not included any adjustments due.

The transaction closing is subject to the fulfillment of precedent conditions such as the approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) and the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The transaction is compliant with the Petrobras’ Divestment Methodology and with the provisions of the special procedure for the sale of the rights to exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, provided for in Decree 9.355/2018.

The transaction is in line with the company´s portfolio optimization and improvement of capital allocation, aiming at generating value for our shareholders.

About the Lagoa Parda Cluster

The Lagoa Parda Cluster comprises three producing onshore concessions: Lagoa Parda, Lagoa Parda Norte and Lagoa Piabanha. Petrobras is the operator with a 100% equity interest in all three fields. The current average production of the Cluster is about 300 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and 5,500 m3/day of gas.

Source: Company Press Release