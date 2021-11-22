Through wireline logging and fluid samples, the company has verified the oil-bearing interval at the well

Petrobras has identified hydrocarbons in Aram block offshore Brazil. (Credit: MustangJoe from Pixabay)

Brazilian oil company Petróleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) has detected hydrocarbons at the Aram block in the Santos Basin pre-salt offshore Brazil.

At a water depth of 1,905m, the well 1-BRSA-1381-SPS (Curaçao) is situated 240km from the city of Santos-SP.

Through wireline logging and fluid samples, the company has verified the oil-bearing interval at the well. Using laboratory analysis, the oil-bearing interval will be further analysed by the company.

The data will be used for the evaluation of the potential and conduct the next exploratory activities in the area.

To complete the project, the consortium will continue operations and drill the well to the expected depth and verify the extent of the new discovery. It will also further characterise the detected reservoirs.

Petrobras stated: “The drilling of the Curaçao well demonstrates the success of a strategy strongly based on technological innovations, with maximum use of processed data in real time, allowing for quick and safe decision-making.”

In March last year, the Aram block was acquire by the company in the sixth bidding round of the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), as part of the production sharing regime with Pre-Sal Petróleo (PPSA) as manager.

With an 80% stake, Petrobras is the operator of the block. CNODC, a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), owns the remaining 20% stake in the block.

Earlier this month, Petrobras selected a consortium led by PetroRio for the sale of Albacora and Albacora Leste offshore oil fields in the Campos Basin.