Pennsylvania American Water announces sewer main replacement project. (Credit: Thomas Hoang from Pixabay.)

Pennsylvania American Water today announced the start of construction to replace sewer main in the Hill Section area in Scranton. The company will install more than 800 feet of new 12-inch pipe at a cost of approximately $435,000.

Starting the week of April 27, Pennsylvania American Water crews will be installing new pipe in the 400 block of Clay Avenue and Moir Court. Crews will work weekdays from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The company expects to complete the project by the end of May, with final restoration and paving scheduled for fall.

Wastewater service to the area will be maintained during construction with little interruption. Once the new sewer main is installed, customer-owned service laterals will need to be connected to the new main. When this work occurs, there might be a short interruption of service. Residents will be notified in advance.

Pennsylvania American Water provides an essential service and continues to advance utility construction projects that are critical for the provision of safe, reliable water and wastewater service in coordination and compliance with all federal, state and local agencies and directives. These projects are necessary to ensure service reliability and to prevent operational emergencies.

Pennsylvania American Water employees and contractors will exercise caution and follow CDC guidance for social distancing and hygiene while performing this work. For our customers’ safety and the safety of our employees, we ask that members of the public do not approach our employees or contractors.

