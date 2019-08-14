The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO is the state federation of labor unions representing 700,000 working men and women

Image: Bruce Mansfield Power Plant as seen from the Shippingport Bridge. Photo: courtesy of Drums600/Wikipedia.org.

The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, the state federation of labor unions representing 700,000 working men and women, President Rick Bloomingdale and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder, have issued the following joint statement regarding President Donald Trump’s visit to Monaca, PA:

“It’s a tale of two cities in western Pennsylvania. The decision to close the Bruce Mansfield coal-fired power plant in Shippingport is another example of the lack of innovation and investment in the energy industry. When plants like Bruce Mansfield shut down, entire communities pay the price through hundreds of lost jobs and energy rates go up for working families, as another energy source is eliminated. Good-paying jobs in this sector sustain our communities, and their workers keep the lights on for all of us.

“Seven years ago, Shell invested in Monaca and the surrounding Beaver Valley community and the thousands of hard-working skilled men and women, bringing a state-of-the-art petrochemical industry to the region. We are proud to display and promote the incredible union craftsmanship to any leader interested in visiting the Shell Cracker Plant. However, it is easy to go to a place that’s being built up, it’s harder to go to a place being torn down.

“We call on President Trump to take the road less traveled and make the 10-mile trip down the road today from Shell in Monaca, to Shippingport’s Bruce Mansfield coal-fired power plant. It is not enough to talk about helping workers, it is time to do something to help workers.”

