Canada-based Pembina Pipeline has received approval from the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for its Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Oregon, US.

The project involves a 7.8 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) LNG export terminal and a 368km Pacific Connector gas pipeline.

Pacific Connector gas pipeline and export terminal details

The pipeline will originate near Malin in Klamath County, Oregon. It will have interconnections with two interstate pipelines namely, the Ruby pipeline and the Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) pipeline.

The pipeline will traverse through Klamath, Jackson and Douglas counties, before terminating at the Jordan Cove LNG facility in Coos County.

The company will source natural gas for the project at the Malin Hub. This will create direct access for natural gas from areas such as the Rockies Basin, US.

The Jordan Cove LNG facility will comprise five liquefaction trains of 1.5Mtpa capacity each and two LNG storage tanks with a total storage capacity of 320,000m3, apart from a gas metering station, gas pre-treatment facilities and marine facilities for loading LNG ships.

The terminal will receive up to 1.2 billion cubic feet (bcf) of feed gas a day through the Pacific Connector gas pipeline.

LNG from the Jordan Cove liquefaction facility will be exported mainly to the Asian markets through approximately 120 LNG carrier vessels a year.

The approval makes Jordan Cove the first ever US West Coast natural gas export facility to be approved by FERC.

Pembina Pipeline senior vice president and chief legal officer Harry Andersen said: “We appreciate FERC’s science-based approach to their review. The approval emphasises yet again that Jordan Cove is environmentally responsible and is a project that should be permitted given a prudent regulatory and legal process was undertaken.

“The FERC’s decision is due in no small part to our many supporters who have turned out time and time again to voice their support for Jordan Cove and to show that the Project is in the public interest, including in Southern Oregon and the Rockies Basin.”