Peikko Norge, a Peikko Group’s sales office in Norway, has secured a contract to deliver rock foundation technology to Frøya wind park in the Trøndelag area, Central Norway.

Under the contract, the company will supply all steel components for the 14 foundations of the wind park.

The deliveries will include FATBAR Rock Anchors, tower adapter plates with tower connection bolts, drilling templates and an assembling system, and special reinforcement steel technology.

Deliveries to fulfill the contract are expected to take place between August and October 2019.

The Frøya wind park is expected to be operational by the end of 2020.

Peikko Group CEO Topi Paananen said: “We at Peikko are proud to be a preferred supplier to the remarkable wind power projects in Norway. Our solutions are both reliable and timesaving, and we can also provide our customers important cost-savings in materials used.

“Being part of green energy production supports our goals for a more sustainable way to design and build.”

Peikko will also carry out foundation design

Peikko will also be responsible for the foundation design and structural calculations.

TrønderEnergi Vind, a joint-venture between Trønder Energi and Stadtwerke München (SWM), is the developer and future owner of the wind park.

Søbstad is the main contractor of the civil work and infrastructure of the project. The infrastructure comprises establishment of internal roads, hardstands, preparation of the wind turbine location spots, and construction of transformer station and service building.

Besides, the main contractor will be responsible for the technical assembly of steel components and foundation casting works.

The wind project will feature 14 pieces of V136-4.2 MW turbines with a hub height of 112 meters, supplied by Vestas.

In March, Peikko won a contract to deliver rock foundation technology to Geitfjellet, Harbaksfjellet and Kvenndalsfjellet wind parks in the Sør-Trøndelag area, Central Norway.

The contract includes delivery of all steel components for the 100 foundations of the wind parks.