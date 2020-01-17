The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. is a 2nd-generation family business founded in 1972 and rooted in values that align people, purpose, and profitability

The Peck Company completes construction and sale of two solar projects. (Credit: Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay.)

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK), a leading commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, today provided an update to investors about progress regarding the Company’s solar project acquisition strategy.

The Peck Company is deploying a multi-pronged growth strategy with the following core pillars:

Organic growth by leveraging existing relationships to expand across the Northeast;

Accretive M&A of profitable businesses to expand geographic footprint, capabilities, and cash flow; and

Acquisition of solar arrays to construct and resell at a profit or to hold for recurring revenue

With respect to the solar array acquisition strategy, the Company previously announced an initial agreement to construct a portfolio of PV solar arrays it acquired that will generate 7 megawatts for one of its customers.

The Peck Company recently completed two projects from this portfolio during the fourth quarter. John Sullivan, CFO, commented, “We have consistently achieved our profitability targets across the project portfolio and continue to utilize our financial metrics when adding to our project pipeline.” Additional financial details were not disclosed.

Jeffrey Peck, CEO, commented, “Our Company is in an ideal position to serve the solar industry as a solar EPC contractor that can interface between both the early stage developers and late stage asset owners by de-risking the construction phase of the project, a core competency of The Peck Company. We will continue to provide value to the industry by solving problems and delivering results.”

Jeffrey Peck continued, “In light of the increasing awareness and support of the renewable energy sector by local governments, states, and some of the largest investment firms, we recognize the tremendous growth opportunity ahead of us to construct our energy future and will continue to stay focused on delivering profitable results through the renewable energy transition.”

