Peak Utility Services is a maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation services provider for the telecom, electric and natural gas infrastructure markets in the Pacific Northwest and West regions of the US.

Image: USSI will become a division of SiteWise, a leading provider of utility construction services. Photo: Courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Peak Utility Services, a nation-wide provider of outsourced utility services across the natural gas, electric power, and telecom end-markets, announced the expansion of wholly-owned subsidiary, SiteWise with the acquisition of Utility Sales & Service (USSI).

Based in Longmont, Colorado, US, USSI provides electric and water metering services for investor-owned and cooperative utilities. USSI will become a division of SiteWise, a leading provider of utility construction services.

“The addition of USSI allows SiteWise to further expand our service offerings nationwide,” said Ben Moe, President of SiteWise. “USSI is a recognized leader for electric meter services within its markets and has an outstanding track record of delivering safe and reliable electric metering services to its customers.” Jason Pickett, CEO of Peak added, “We look forward to working with USSI to further expand its footprint, leveraging our combined capabilities and customer relationships.”

USSI is led by its founder Pat Arias, and Michael Arias. In conjunction with the transaction, Pat Arias will be retiring as Michael Arias and the existing management team will continue to lead daily operations and provide strategic direction alongside SiteWise. “Joining forces with SiteWise will allow us to further enhance our capabilities and service offering,” Michael Arias said. “This partnership will strengthen our ability to serve our existing customers. USSI will have the ability to leverage the relationships Peak has in place, allowing us to bring our unique quality metering services to a broader base.”

Peak was acquired by ORIX Capital Partners in June 2018. “As Peak embarks upon its consolidation strategy, we view USSI as a compelling opportunity that strengthens the platform,” said Terry Suzuki, President and CEO of ORIX Capital Partners. “The acquisition of USSI furthers Peak’s strategy to become a leading utility services platform and to build out a robust suite of value-added capabilities.”

Source: Company Press Release.