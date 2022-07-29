Under the merger agreement, each outstanding common unit of PBF Logistics that PBF Energy does not already beneficially own will be converted into 0.270 shares of PBF Energy Class A common stock and $9.25 in cash, without interest

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) and PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) today announced a definitive agreement and plan of merger pursuant to which PBF Energy will acquire all of the outstanding common units representing limited partner interests of PBF Logistics it does not already own directly or indirectly for a combination of PBF Energy Class A common stock and cash. PBF Energy beneficially owns approximately 47.7% of the outstanding common units of PBF Logistics as of July 22, 2022.

Under the merger agreement, each outstanding common unit of PBF Logistics that PBF Energy does not already beneficially own will be converted into 0.270 shares of PBF Energy Class A common stock and $9.25 in cash, without interest. The purchase price reflects a premium of 13.2% to the volume-weighted average price of PBF Logistics common units for the thirty days through July 27, 2022.

Tom Nimbley, PBF Energy’s and PBF Logistics’ Chairman and CEO, said, “We are pleased to announce this strategic acquisition by PBF Energy, which represents a key objective in PBF Energy’s plans to optimize our refining and logistics operations.” He added, “This transaction will ultimately allow us to simplify our corporate structure and eliminate administrative, compliance and cost burdens of running a separate public company. Following consummation of the merger, we believe that the combined company will have a significantly enhanced financial profile.”

Additional Transaction Terms and Details

Upon consummation of the merger, PBF Logistics will be become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of PBF Energy, and the PBF Logistics common units will cease to be listed on the NYSE and will subsequently be deregistered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

PBF Logistics was represented in negotiations by the PBF Logistics Conflicts Committee, which is comprised of three independent members of its general partner’s board of directors. The PBF Logistics Conflicts Committee unanimously approved the transaction and recommended approval of the transaction to the board of directors of the general partner of PBF Logistics, which was also unanimous in its approval of the transaction. The transaction has also been unanimously approved by the board of directors of PBF Energy.

The completion of the merger is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions, including receipt of requisite approvals of PBF Logistics unitholders.

Transaction Advisors

Barclays Capital Inc. is acting as the exclusive financial advisor; and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is acting as legal advisor to PBF Energy on the transaction. Intrepid Partners, LLC is acting as financial advisor and Baker Botts L.L.P. is acting as legal advisor to the PBF Logistics Conflicts Committee.

