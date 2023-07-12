Lanfine Wind has entered into a 10-year financially settled power purchase agreement with wood products company West Fraser

The Lanfine Wind project features 35 Vestas V150 4.3MW turbines. (Credit: PRNewswire/Pattern Energy Group LP)

Pattern Energy Group has completed the construction of its 150MW Lanfine Wind power project in Alberta, Canada, and has commenced operations.

The project makes use of 35 Vestas V150 4.3MW turbines.

Lanfine Wind has entered into a 10-year financially settled power purchase agreement with West Fraser, a diversified wood products company with operations across Canada, the US, the UK, and Europe. This agreement accounts for approximately 50% of the facility’s output and supports West Fraser’s aim to decrease its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 46.2% by 2030.

Financing for the Lanfine Wind project was secured in May, with Pattern Energy closing an estimated C$220m ($166.6m) project financing deal based on 20 years of cash flows with the National Bank of Canada and Siemens Financial Services. Representing a total investment of nearly C$335m ($253.6m) in Alberta, Lanfine Wind contributes to sustained and diverse economic benefits.

Construction of the project, overseen by Borea Construction, engaged around 250 workers at its peak, stimulating local businesses and services within the rural community.

Alongside job and contracting opportunities, Lanfine Wind will generate landowner revenue and increase tax revenue for the local community. These funds will bolster services such as education, community services, roads, and first-responder capabilities.

The project has also committed $2m to a community benefits programme that supports local initiatives and community-based organisations over the first 20 years of Lanfine Wind’s operation.

With the addition of Lanfine Wind, Pattern Energy’s Canadian portfolio now comprises 11 operational wind energy facilities across five provinces.

Pattern Energy CEO Hunter Armistead said: “As one of the largest operators of wind power in Canada, Pattern continues to expand its presence with its first facility in Alberta.

“Lanfine Wind utilises the most powerful turbines in our operating fleet at an impressive 4.3 MW each, altogether powering 30,000 homes in Alberta each year.

“Pattern has now brought 11 wind energy projects to operation across five provinces in Canada over the past decade, creating thousands of Canadian jobs and millions of dollars in direct economic benefits to our local communities.”