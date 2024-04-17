The CV Lithium Trend is an emerging spodumene pegmatite district discovered by the Company in 2017 and is interpreted to span more than 50 kilometres across the Corvette Property

Corvette Project, CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, and regional infrastructure. (Credit: CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc)

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce that it has received its guidelines from the Québec Government (Ministère de l’Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs or “MELCCFP”) for its wholly owned Corvette Project (the “Project”) located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. As per the process, the MELCCFP sought input from the Evaluating Committee known as “COMEV”, a committee composed of members appointed by the Cree Nation Government, the Government of Québec, and the Canadian Government. The guidelines received outline the scope and nature of the impact study that must be undertaken for the Project

Ken Brinsden, President and CEO of Patriot commented: “The guidelines for the Corvette project outline MELCCFP’s requirements for the Project’s Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and provide the Company with the roadmap to completing the ESIA. We are eager to continue our baseline data collection which started in 2022 as we advance the permitting and study phases of Corvette.”

Alix Drapack, Vice President of ESG, Patriot, commented: “The guidelines from COMEV were clear and consistent with other proposed mining projects of this scale and nature in Eeyou Istchee and were as expected. We are looking forward to continuing our discussions on the Project with the tallyman and his family and the Cree community of Chisasibi.

The Company is currently evaluating the Corvette Project as a potential hard rock spodumene mining operation. The Company is well-funded and is carrying out an intensive in-fill drilling on CV-5 this winter and a regional exploration campaign on the Corvette area during the summer and fall season. An updated NI 43-101 resource estimate on the Corvette project is planned for release in CYQ3 2024. The Company commenced collection of environmental baseline data at the Project in 2022 and will continue to collect data in accordance with the newly received guidelines. The Company will provide regular updates on the progress of the work programs associated with the completion of the ESIA and submission of the ESIA is anticipated in late 2025.

The Corvette Project is highlighted by the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite which hosts a maiden mineral resource estimate of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li2O inferred1 and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas based on contained lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), and one of the top 10 largest lithium pegmatite resources in the world. The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite is located approximately 13.5 km south of the regional and all‑weather Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure, and approximately 50 km from the La-Grande 4 hydroelectric power station in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec (Figure ).

