Pan American Energy mobilises crews for advanced exploration program at Big Mack lithium project. (Credit: Finnrich from Pixabay)

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG | OTC: PAANF | FRA: SS60) (“Pan American” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Full Force Diamond Drilling Ltd. (“Full Force”) and Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. (“Axiom”) crews have arrived in Kenora, Ontario as part of the Company’s mobilization to commence the advanced exploration drilling program at the Big Mack Lithium Project (the “Property”) beginning November, 2023. The Company is fully permitted to conduct an advanced exploration drilling program at the Property, Pan American’s hard rock pegmatite lithium prospective property located approximately 80 kilometers north of the town of Kenora, Ontario.

Full Force has mobilized one skid mounted A5 hydraulic machine drill and an operating crew with the aim of drilling approximately 5,000 meters at the Property. The drill program was designed by Axiom’s team of geological and geophysical experts who will maintain oversight and management of the program in the field. The objective of the drilling is to quantify the presence and extent of critical mineral mineralization on the Property, with the goal of declaring a mineral resource estimate in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects on the Property.

As part of mobilization efforts, the Company and its project partner, Magabra Resources Corp. (“Magabra”), conducted a site visit by vehicle to verify safe and efficient passage to the project location. There were no immediately identified impediments with full drive-up accessibility by paved road, gravel road and drill trail. The Company notes, Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (“Avalon”) is also actively drilling immediately adjacent to the Property on their Separation Rapids Lithium Project.

Jason Latkowcer, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Today, we proudly declare the mobilization of our drilling and geological crews for an exciting exploratory drill program focused on unlocking the potential of the Big Mack Lithium Project. To operate a successful program, it requires extensive geological and logistical planning. All of this is made possible by the human capital that makes up the various teams, including Pan American staff, our partners, and our contractors. We are looking forward to getting started!”

About the Property

The Property is located 2 km east of all-weather Snook Lake Road about 80 km north of Kenora, ON. The property is proximal (~1.3 km) to Avalon’s Separation Rapids, Big Whopper deposit which hosts a measured and indicated resource. The Property is within an Ontario registered mining lease, with over 30 years of exploration history. The Property lies within the traditional land use area of the Wabaseemoong Independent Nations of Whitedog, Ontario: an Aboriginal community located approximately 35 km southwest of the property.

The Property hosts four known Li-bearing pegmatites including the Big Mack pegmatite, Eleven Zone, Sprinkler Zone, and 6095 pegmatite which are thought to be related to the Separation Rapids Pluton. They are interpreted as zoned Complex Type, Petalite Subtype LCT Pegmatites. The Big Mack pegmatite represents the largest petalite-bearing mass on the Property and is exposed over an 80 by 225 m area. Historic drilling campaigns (1998, 1999, 2001) intersected mineralization extending along a strike length of ~150 meters and to a depth of 75 meters. The mineralization at the Property remains open at depth and along strike.

Source: Company Press Release