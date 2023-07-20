Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. is a resource investment company focused on junior companies in the resource and mining sector

Palisades Goldcorp announces New Found Gold intercepts. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (TSXV: PALI) (“Palisades” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that New Found Gold Corp. (“New Found”), a significant equity investee of Palisades within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, has announced the results of seven diamond drill holes completed as part of a drill program designed to test the newly discovered Keats West zone forming part of New Found’s 100%-owned Queensway Project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

