Palfinger Marine will supply 80+1 cranes for the next commercial wind power project off the Taiwanese coast

Image: Palfinger’s crane. Photo: Courtesy of PALFINGER AG.

Palfinger and Yunneng Wind Power Co., Ltd. have signed a contract to deliver 81 PF12000-4.6 LDB (lay-down boom) cranes for the Taiwanese wpd’s Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm.

As a full-service provider, Palfinger Marine has secured an order for 80+1 cranes for the next upcoming major commercial wind power project off the Taiwanese coast.

wpd’s Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm consists of 80 turbines and has a project capacity of 640 MW. Each turbine platform will be equipped with one fixed boom crane, which has an outreach of 4.6 metres and a lifting capacity of 1 ton. Additionally, one crane will be installed onshore for training purposes.

The latest generation of the Palfinger PF type transition piece crane series sets new standards for maintenance and safety. As long as the crane is serviced regularly, no spare parts will be needed if the crane is used for typical offshore wind applications for around two years.

All components meet corrosion class ISO 12944-9 category CX and all electrical components that will be staying outside permanently comply with a protection class of at least IP 66. The customarily high safety standard at Palfinger has been verified and confirmed by DNV GL.

Palfinger is the market leader in offshore wind service cranes in Taiwan

Palfinger is currently the leading supplier to the Taiwanese offshore wind market with an amount of 145 cranes in total. Combined with the recently established local service set-up, Palfinger is the partner for enabling all power supply companies to meet the set target of 5.5 GW by 2025.

Source: Company Press Release