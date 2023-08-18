Pacific Partnerships’ energy-focused division Pacific Partnerships Energy will develop, invest, oversee the implementation and operations of the Hopeland Solar Farm

The 300MWdc Hopeland Solar Farm is located in Queensland, Australia. (Credit: torstensimon from Pixabay)

CIMIC Group’s subsidiary, Pacific Partnerships, has successfully obtained the development rights for the 300MWdc Hopeland Solar Farm in Queensland, Australia. This marks Pacific Partnerships’ second ownership and development of a large-scale solar project.

Through its energy-focused division, Pacific Partnerships Energy, Pacific Partnerships will take on the responsibility of developing, investing in, and overseeing the implementation and operations of the Hopeland Solar Farm.

CIMIC Group executive chairman Juan Santamaria said: “CIMIC is committed to supporting Queensland’s energy transition and developing the large-scale renewable generation assets and infrastructure required to support it.

“Queensland is a strategic focus as we expand our diversified national portfolio of energy and utilities assets and contribute to the Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan for 70% of electricity consumption to be sourced from renewables by 2032, and 80% by 2035.”

Pacific Partnerships managing director Simon Nicholls said: “Development of the Hopeland Solar Farm within the Southern Queensland Renewable Energy Zone (QREZ) will support Queensland’s energy transformation, deliver jobs, diversify the economy and lower emissions.

“We are thrilled to have finalised this milestone. The solar farm will have the potential to generate enough independent electricity to power approximately 100,000 average-sized homes in Queensland and its strategic location close to Western Downs sub-station makes it ideal for co-location of a potential 175MW/350MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).”

The acquisition of the project was carried out by Pacific Partnerships Energy from Renewable Energy Partners, a company based in Brisbane known for initiating and developing large-scale renewable ventures in Australia.

The Hopeland Solar Project is situated 290km to the west of Brisbane within the Darling Downs region, a location highlighted in the Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan for its abundant solar resources. This area already boasts approximately 2.2GW of committed renewable energy initiatives in progress, and there are further plans for 11GW of renewable energy within the Southern QREZ.

Pacific Partnerships is currently engaged in initial stages of the project’s development. Collaborating with UGL, a CIMIC Group company, Pacific Partnerships is overseeing these preliminary works.

The subsequent phases involving engineering, procurement, and construction will also be managed by Pacific Partnerships. As of now, renewable energy generation from the solar farm is projected to commence in 2026.