Image: Ajos wind farm (42 MW) in Kemi, Finland was completed in 2017. Photo: Courtesy of OX2.

Nordic onshore wind developer OX2 has agreed to acquire the 150MW Metsälamminkangas wind project from LähiTuuli.

The wind farm will be powered by 24 turbines and will be located in North Ostrobothnia, Finland, about 120km southeast of Oulu. Annual electricity production from the wind farm will be enough to power nearly 80,000 Finnish homes.

The Metsälamminkangas wind farm will be connected to the national grid, Fingrid, via the Vuolijoki substation through a 32km expansion of the existing 110kW section of the grid.

OX2 Finland and the Baltics regional manager Teemu Loikkanen said: “Metsälamminkangas is one of the largest wind power projects in Finland. It will strengthen our position as a leading wind power player in the Nordic countries.

“We’ve already begun tenders with suppliers and started negotiations on a power purchase agreement and funding. Our aim is to be able to start construction next spring, meaning the turbines could be installed in summer 2021.”

The Metsälamminkangas project has planning permission as part of the area’s general plan, which will allow 24 turbines to be built. The tip of each of the wind turbines will be about 230m and the land for the wind farm will be acquired from private owners.

LähiTuuli Oy CEO Miika Pilli said: “Metsälamminkangas has been an extremely important project for us right from the start, and it’s great to see it now moving to the next phase. We think it’s important that our farm continues to develop all the way to electricity generation, and this has been a crucial consideration for us when choosing a new owner.”

Last October, OX2 signed an agreement with Prime Capital to sell a 23MW wind farm located in Northern Finland. OX2 was expected to perform technical upgrade of the wind farm along with technical and commercial management. Located between Posio and Kuusamo, the wind farm is powered by seven of Vestas V126 turbines.