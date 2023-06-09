To be developed 23km off the coast of Skåne, the Swedish offshore wind facility, jointly owned by OX2 and Ingka Investments, is estimated to have an annual electricity generation of approximately 7TWh to meet the electricity requirements of nearly 1.5 million households

Skåne County Administrative Board grants approval for the Triton offshore wind farm in Sweden. (Credit: moerschy from Pixabay)

Swedish renewable energy company OX2 has secured approval from the Skåne County Administrative Board to develop the Triton offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea, off the coast of Sweden.

The local body decided that permission can be granted for the proposed project to be constructed as per the Act on Sweden’s exclusive economic zone.

OX2 applied for a concession to connect the Triton offshore wind farm to the general grid in 2022. The offshore wind facility could have a capacity of up to 1.5GW.

To be developed 23km off the coast of Skåne, the offshore wind farm is expected to commence construction in 2027, subject to final approval from the government.

The Triton offshore wind project is owned by OX2 and Ingka Investments, with stakes of 51% and 49%, respectively. Ingka Investments is the largest owner and operator of IKEA Retail.

Ingka Investments renewable energy investments head Frederik de Jong said: “This is great news that the county board has green lighted the project. We look forward to realise Triton together with OX2.

“With a speedy permit process the wind farm could be producing electricity before 2030.”

The Swedish offshore wind facility will feature between 68 to 129 wind turbines and is projected to have an annual electricity generation of approximately 7TWh to deliver clean energy to about 1.5 million households. This is equivalent to nearly half of the power consumption in Skåne, said OX2.

Besides, Triton will lower greenhouse gas emissions by 4.5 million tonnes each year.

Public consultations on the grid connection have been held throughout the year, said the clean energy company.

Furthermore, OX2 has inked agreements with EEW SPC for monopile foundations and cable provider NKT.

OX2 Sweden offshore wind development head Emelie Zakrisson said: “We look forward to realising this project and to continue to cooperate with local stakeholders.

“We are working in parallel to secure cable connection to the grid as well as signing agreements with suppliers to be able to start as soon as all permits are in place.”