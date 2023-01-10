All the acquired projects have obtained environmental permits and they will be included as late-stage projects in the OX2 development portfolio from the fourth quarter of 2022

OX2 acquires late-stage solar power projects in Spain. (Credit: atimedia from Pixabay)

OX2 has acquired a number of late-stage solar power projects amounting to 152 MW in Andalusia, Spain. This is the company’s second acquisition in the Spanish market since becoming established there in April 2022.

OX2 has signed an agreement to acquire a portfolio of six solar power projects in Spain with a total capacity of 152 MW. The projects are located in Andalusia, which is the area in Spain with the highest level of solar radiation. All the acquired projects have obtained environmental permits and they will be included as late-stage projects in the OX2 development portfolio from the fourth quarter of 2022.

This is OX2’s second project acquisition in the Spanish market. In September, two projects with a total capacity of 55 MW were acquired in Extremadura and Castilla la Mancha.

– “I am very pleased to be able to announce our second acquisition of solar power projects in Spain, which is a market with considerable potential for OX2. Spain is one of the largest renewable energy markets in Europe, with ambitious sustainable energy targets and strong investor interest,” says Paul Stormoen, CEO of OX2.

Source: Company Press Release