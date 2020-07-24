The partnership will enable Eni gas e luce and OVO to harness the opportunities presented by the energy transition to build a more flexible, digitally connected, clean energy system

OVO and Eni gas e luce to accelerate the energy transition. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Eni gas e luce and OVO have announced today the beginning of a strategic partnership, starting in France, to deliver smarter energy solutions and an improved experience for more customers through deploying Kaluza, the platform powering OVO Energy in the UK.

The international partnership, which is a first for OVO, will accelerate the transition to a decarbonised future by bringing a better digital experience, sustainable energy and new smart grid technologies to more customers. The partnership will enable Eni gas e luce and OVO to harness the opportunities presented by the energy transition to build a more flexible, digitally connected, clean energy system.

For Eni gas e luce, which currently operates in four European countries and serves nearly 10 million customers, this is a further step in executing its strategy of enriching its digital services offer, in order to become a 360 degree energy advisor to its customers, supporting them in using energy more efficiently and reducing their emissions. With these initiatives, Eni gas e luce is contributing with concrete actions to implement the decarbonisation strategy of its parent company Eni SpA, whose objective is to become a leader in the marketing of decarbonized products by 2050.

Kaluza has built market-leading technology to transform the energy industry. Its platform currently powers OVO Energy’s retail systems in the UK, improving operations with advanced automation and intelligent insights, as well as enabling a truly digital customer experience.

In addition to retail operations, Kaluza has solutions that are optimising energy use at home for a more decarbonised, flexible energy system. With the cost of electric vehicles, battery storage and wind and solar power falling dramatically while electrification increases, Kaluza has integrated with thousands of smart home devices. Intelligently managing devices at scale, Kaluza’s flexibility platform enables stored, renewable energy to support energy grids globally and reduce costs and carbon for customers.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, CEO and Founder of OVO said:

“Transitioning towards a clean energy system is the greatest challenge we face in the 21st Century. €500bn of investment is planned in Europe over the next decade to tackle climate change alone. To succeed, we will need to develop new technology and to redesign the energy system around the customer.

“Kaluza has been powering OVO Energy’s operations in the UK. Its proprietary technology platform will bring energy intelligence and zero carbon technology to millions of customers in Europe. Eni shares our mission to bring clean affordable energy to more customers. We’re delighted to be working with them.”

Alberto Chiarini, CEO of Eni gas e luce said:

“This partnership represents an important step for Eni gas e luce’s strategy to expand its international presence and achieve our long-term goal of building a portfolio of 20M customers globally by 2050. We want to help our customers to use clean energy products as well as enjoy the best customer experience. We are truly pleased to be working with OVO and Kaluza whose unique real-time platforms enable a more engaging and digitally connected customer experience, and we are confident that the partnership will bring a whole new energy to our international growth strategy.”

Source: Company Press Release