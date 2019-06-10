The contract has been signed for a price of approximately £222m and approximately £31m is booked under orders Outotec received in the second quarter.

Image: Outotec is expected to complete the main deliveries for the project in 2020. Photo: Courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Outotec has signed a contract with Baikal Mining for the design and delivery of a greenfield copper concentrator and hydrometallurgical plant for the Udokan project located in the Kalarsky District in the Russian Far East.

The company said that approximately two thirds of the order is expected to be booked for minerals processing and one third of the order for metals, energy & water segment.

Outotec CEO Markku Teräsvasara said: “Udokan is the world’s third largest known undeveloped copper deposit. We are extremely pleased about being selected as a technology partner in this significant project.

“Our proven technologies and services enable Baikal Mining Company to develop their operations in a sustainable way and get the best value from their assets.”

Scope of contract secured by Outotec



Under the contract, Outotec will deliver basic and detail engineering of the concentrator and copper hydrometallurgical plant, with procurement, delivery of main process equipment along with installation supervision, training and start-up services.

The new metallurgical complex is designed to operate with the annual capacity of 12 million tonnes of ore and produce 130,000 tonnes of copper as high grade sulphide concentrate and as cathodes.

Outotec is expected to complete the main deliveries for the project in 2020.

Baikal Mining Company directors board chairman Valery Kazikayev “As a result of years of research, together with leading Russian and international engineering companies, we have developed a unique flowsheet for processing the Udokan copper deposit. With Outotec’s expertise and technologies we can automate the processes to the maximum extent.”

In April 2019, a consortium of Outotec and Larsen & Toubro secured a £481.1m gold processing plant order from Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden), in an international competitive bidding process.

The consortium was awarded with an engineering procurement and construction contract for construction of a greenfield mineral concentrator and gold processing plant in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.