Odfjell Technology (UK) Ltd is pleased to announce the exercising of a two year

extension option on their contract with bp in the North Sea.

The contract is for the provision of platform rig operation and maintenance

services for the Clair Phase 1 and Clair Ridge facilities, located approximately 75 kilometres west of Shetland, as well as the Andrew platform.

This includes continuing in the Alliance agreement with bp and Baker Hughes to

improve production across the Clair field.

In addition, Odfjell Technology will continue to provide well services,

including equipment rental, wellbore clean-up and tubular running services. This

option extends the contract to 31 January 2027 and a further two year option to

extend remains thereafter. Under the contract, Odfjell Technology works to

deliver the best quality wells in a safe and efficient manner, providing value

through their integrated services provision.

Kurt Meinert Fjell, EVP Operations in Odfjell Technology commented “Odfjell

Technology has been supporting the Clair field since 2009. The exercising of

this option is testament to the hard work from the teams both offshore and

onshore and we look forward to continuing to work together to deliver results

safely.”