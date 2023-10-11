British Columbia’s Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) has granted the EA certificate, supported by approval decisions from The Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation

Osisko secures environmental permit for Cariboo gold project. (Credit: Ignacio Fernández Álvarez on Unsplash)

Canadian gold development company Osisko Development has received an Environmental Assessment (EA) certificate for its fully-owned Cariboo gold project in central British Columbia.

British Columbia’s Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) has granted the EA certificate, concluding the project’s EA process that was initiated in October 2019.

The EA certificate is supported by approval decisions from The Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.

Osisko Development chairman and CEO Sean Roosen said: “We are proud to be the first project, mining or otherwise, in BC to receive an EA Certificate under the new streamlined EA framework of the Environmental Assessment Act, 2018.

“Receipt of the EA certificate marks a major, positive milestone for the Cariboo Gold Project. We continue to be encouraged by the steady progress made to de-risk the Project, bringing it closer to shovel-ready status.

“As we all know, development projects fall into two buckets, those with permits and those without permits, and we are keen to unlock significant value at the Cariboo Gold Project as we move along that path.”

Osisko has signed two agreements, which establish a defined regulatory process timeline and information to support a permit application for submission for the Cariboo gold project.

The Cariboo is an advanced-stage gold project located in the historic Wells-Barkerville mining camp, extending for about 77km from northwest to southeast.

Covering a total area of around 1,920km2, the project has a land package comprising 415 mineral titles.

The project has total probable reserves of 16.70 million tonnes (Mt) grading 3.78 g/t gold for 2.031 million ounces (Moz), as of 30 December 2022.

It has measured resources totalling 0.05 Mt grading 5.06 g/t gold for 0.008 Moz, indicated resources of 14.64 Mt grading 3.32 g/t gold for 1.564 Moz, and inferred resources of 15.47Mt grading 3.44 g/t gold for 1.712 Moz.

Earlier this year, Osisko completed a Feasibility Study (FS) supported by the technical report titled: Feasibility Study for the Cariboo Gold Project, District of Well, British Columbia, Canada.

Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) chief Willie Sellars said: “This decision reflects the importance of meaningful collaboration between industry and Indigenous communities.

“This is a significant milestone in advancing sustainable mining practices within our traditional territory, particularly the QR Mill Site near Likely, BC.

“WLFN remains committed to monitoring the Project’s progress to ensure it upholds the highest environmental and cultural standards. We look forward to continuing our positive partnership with Osisko Development.”