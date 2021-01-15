PepsiCo Inc. has signed two agreements with Ørsted to purchase a portion of energy from the 298 MW Haystack wind project in Nebraska and the 367 MW Western Trail wind project in Texas

Amazon Wind, one of Ørsted's wind farms in Texas. (Credit: Ørsted A/S)

PepsiCo will purchase energy from the Haystack and Western Trail wind projects, currently under construction and expected online later this year.

“We’re excited to partner with PepsiCo in their efforts to decarbonize their operations,” said Vishal Kapadia, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Ørsted Onshore. “These PPAs at Western Trail and Haystack are another demonstration of our ability to provide customized solutions across multiple geographies to support achievement of corporate sustainability ambitions.”

“Sourcing renewable electricity is a critical step in our journey to more than double our science-based climate goal, reducing absolute greenhouse gas emissions by more than 40% by 2030 across our value chain, and our pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, one decade earlier than called for in the Paris Agreement,” said Roberta Barbieri, Vice President, Global Sustainability, PepsiCo. “We’re proud to partner with Ørsted on two new wind projects in Texas and Nebraska this year, which will address nearly a quarter of our total U.S. electricity needs and help grow new renewable energy generation capacity in the country.”

