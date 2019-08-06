SCPPA and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) had the vision to enable this development through their innovative portfolio contract

Image: Ormat announces first geothermal and solar hybrid power plant. Photo: Courtesy of schropferoval from Pixabay.

Ormat Technologies announced that it commenced commercial operation of the company’s first-ever geothermal and solar hybrid project, a 7MW AC solar expansion of its Tungsten Mountain geothermal project in Churchill County, Nevada.

The Tungsten Solar expansion commenced commercial operation in July 2019.

The electricity generated from the Tungsten Solar power plant will be used to offset the equipment’s energy use at the Tungsten geothermal facility, thus increasing the renewable energy delivered by the project under the Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA) portfolio contract.

SCPPA and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) had the vision to enable this development through their innovative portfolio contract, which sought to maximize the output of their renewable facilities, furthering the transition away from coal power while maintaining a reliable power supply for Los Angeles.

“Our first hybrid project provides a roadmap for future expansions, as Ormat continues to transition from a leader in geothermal energy to a leader in the broader renewable energy sector,” said Isaac Angel, Ormat’s CEO. “We leveraged our expertise to expand the capacity at minimal cost, providing consumers with additional renewable energy.”

Source: Company Press Release.