Orkla, Gasum and Volvo trucks enter into cooperation for lower transport emissions in Sweden.(Credit : Gasum.)

Orkla, Gasum and Volvo Trucks have started a trial period during which Orkla’s transport partner GDL will use liquefied biogas (LBG) to fuel transports between Orkla’s warehouse in Helsingborg and its production facility in Fågelmara, Blekinge.

Orkla has set the goal for all of its domestic transport in Sweden to be fossil-free by 2025. To reach this goal, higher requirements will be set for transport procurement, with gas being one of the options available. Factors in favor of gas include the fact that Gasum is investing in the Nordic gas filling station network for liquefied biogas (LBG) to increase the number of stations to 50 by the early 2020s, and one of the stations will be located in Helsingborg.

– We’re pleased with actors such as Orkla leading the way for sustainable transport. Liquefied gas provides great potential for emission reductions in the transport sector, says Mikael Antonsson, Director Traffic, Sweden, Gasum.

Orkla has chosen Volvo Trucks and Gasum as its partners for a two-month trial period during which Orkla’s transport partner GDL will use liquefied biogas (LBG) to fuel transports between Orkla’s warehouse in Helsingborg and the Felix ketchup and dressing production facility in Fågelmara, Blekinge.

– The trial period is a way for us to learn more about gas as a road fuel both in-house for us and for our transport providers as well as to bring about change to reduce emissions from the transport sector. We want to encourage our transport providers to make more sustainable choices, and we believe that we must do this together. For sustainable transport to become a reality, haulage companies must upgrade their vehicles and we as transport clients must choose alternative fuels. There must also be filling stations available, says Emelie Zakrisson, Category Manager Energy, Orkla.

Biogas is made from organic waste, and ecological biofertilizers are also produced in the biogas process – contributing towards the circular economy. Using biogas instead of fossil diesel helps to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 90%.

– For GDL, this trial period is an exciting continuation of our transition to fossil-free alternatives. We are extending our fleet with gas vehicles, and this will provide us with further on-the-road experience of the pros and cons of the various technology options available today. We also value highly our constructive and competent cooperation partners in this project, says Anders Wendelius, Business Area Manager, GDL.

Gas-powered Volvo Trucks also run on liquefied biogas (LBG), making the transports fully fossil-free. The cooperation partners hope that the trial will show that gas trucks help to cut fuel costs as well as emissions without any negative impacts on performance. Kicked off at the beginning of June, the trial period will be assessed by Orkla as regards the environmental and economic effects relating to transport procurement over the longer term.

– Our Volvo FH LNG trucks enable us to reduce our environmental impacts right here and right now. Filling up with biogas makes the transports fossil-free without affecting the performance of our heavy-duty vehicles – plus the fuel economy is also looking very positive, says Stefan Strand, Managing Director, Volvo Trucks, Sweden.

First steps towards a cleaner tomorrow

Gasum has already previously cooperated with Orkla in Norway, providing Orkla with gas for steam production at its food factories. The cooperation now starting in Sweden is closely connected with the opening of Gasum’s liquefied gas filling station in Helsingborg this summer.

– We had already signed DLF’s Transport Initiative before entering into our current cooperation. Through this cooperation, we see opportunities to steer the transport sector into the right direction and also to take steps towards our own goals, Zakrisson concludes.

Source: Company Press Release