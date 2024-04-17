Rice Creek Solar, a 75 MW project nearing completion, is a PV solar facility contracted by the Florida Municipal Power Agency (FMPA) for its members and is part of one of the largest municipal-backed solar initiatives in the nation

Origis Energy and MUFG close $136m project financing for Florida municipal solar project. (Credit: Michael Pointner from Pixabay)

Origis Energy, one of America’s leading renewable energy and decarbonization solution platforms, announced the close of a $136 million construction financing facility and conversion to term loan with MUFG, a leading global financial group, for its Rice Creek Solar project under construction in Putnam County, Florida, for the Florida Municipal Power Agency and its members.

Rice Creek Solar, a 75 MW project nearing completion, is a PV solar facility contracted by the Florida Municipal Power Agency (FMPA) for its members and is part of one of the largest municipal-backed solar initiatives in the nation. FMPA will serve as the project coordinator for their member-owners, who will purchase power from the Rice Creek Solar facility. Origis Energy is the builder, owner, and operator of the project.

“Origis and MUFG continue to build a strong alliance. MUFG’s deep expertise in this sector and their well-defined underwriting process enable Origis to focus on speed to market and successful scaling of our business,” said Vikas Anand, Chief Executive Officer, Origis Energy. “Rice Creek Solar is a perfect example of moving the clean energy transition forward through collaborative municipal programs. We thank MUFG for their support and look forward to delivering the project for FMPA.”

“This transaction is another testament to our strong relationship with Origis Energy and our commitment to supporting the development of renewable energy projects in Florida and across the country,” said Patrick Klein, Senior Originator on the Project Finance Americas team at MUFG. “We are proud to be part of this important initiative that will provide clean and affordable power to FMPA’s member communities while creating jobs and economic opportunities in the region.”

Latham & Watkins represented Origis Energy in the transaction, with Akerman LLP serving as Local Counsel. Milbank, LLP acted as MUFG’s counsel, with Greenberg Traurig LLP serving as MUFG’s Local Counsel.

Rice Creek Solar is expected to qualify for an Energy Community Adder to Investment Tax Credits, under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provisions. The additional IRA incentive is rare for Florida-based solar projects and is due to its proximity to a recently decommissioned coal power plant in the same census tract. The project will power the equivalent of 14,000 homes and avoid 74,000 metric tons of CO2 each year. These environmental attributes add to the economic benefits the project and portfolio will deliver in the region. The Origis Energy project footprint in the Sunshine state, headquarters for the company, is currently at nearly one gigawatt of solar capacity.

Source: Company Press Release