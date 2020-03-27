Origin continues to reassure customers that it will help those impacted by COVID-19, and today provided an update on new protections it has put in place

Origin extends measures to support customers impacted by COVID-19. (Credit: Pete Linforth from Pixabay)

New measures include:

No disconnections for any residential and small business customers in financial stress until at least 31 July 2020;

No default listing for any customer who is having trouble paying;

Pause to all late payment fees effective immediately.

Origin CEO Frank Calabria said, “Origin believes action across the energy industry is the best way to help ease the financial pressure on customers who have been impacted by COVID-19 and we support the measures outlined by the Australian Energy Regulator.

“Increasing numbers of Australians are going to be worrying about how they will pay their bills on time, and we want to reassure people that if they are with Origin and they have been impacted by COVID-19, we will support them and keep the lights on.

“We have always protected customers in our hardship program from disconnection, and we are committed to not disconnecting any residential and small business customers in financial stress until at least 31 July 2020.

“We have also put a pause to all late payment fees effective immediately.

“We encourage collaboration across the energy supply chain including between retailers, networks, the market operator and regulators, plus federal and state governments, to make sure that together we share the burden of what are likely to be significant and lasting impacts from COVID-19 on large numbers of customers,” Mr Calabria said.

Source: Company Press Release