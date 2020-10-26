The facility will attract skilled jobs, innovative businesses and economic development to the Durham region as well as advance solutions for minimizing nuclear materials and recycling clean materials

OPG has opened Centre for Canadian Nuclear Sustainability. (Credit: Markus Distelrath from Pixabay.)

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is celebrating the official opening of its Centre for Canadian Nuclear Sustainability (CCNS) located in Durham Region, Ontario’s nuclear capital. This world-class facility will attract skilled jobs, innovative businesses and economic development to the Durham region as well as advance solutions for minimizing nuclear materials and recycling clean materials.

With participation from the wider industry, the Centre will operate as a hub to:

leverage and coordinate Ontario’s vast talents and competencies to make Canada a world leader in nuclear decommissioning advance innovative solutions for nuclear materials, with a continuing emphasis on minimizing the environmental footprint by reducing volumes, and diverting and recycling clean materials stimulate economic growth in Ontario using cross collaboration between organizations that will lead to the launch of projects and research and development opportunities collaborate by forming partnerships with the industry, community, local businesses, academia and Indigenous communities, as well as interprovincial and international organizations to discover research, development and export opportunities for innovative nuclear energy solutions.

As owner of the largest CANDU reactor fleet in Canada, OPG has a unique ability to harness and consolidate activities across the nuclear industry to provide sustainable solutions for the nuclear lifecycle.

The CCNS is looking forward to collaborating with the City of Pickering, Town of Ajax, Region of Durham and a wide array of other community and industry partners including the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries, CANDU Owners Group, and academic institutions such as Ontario Tech University, Durham College and the University Network of Excellence in Nuclear Engineering (UNENE).

The CCNS also welcomes its Ambassador Partners who will collaborate and share innovation space at the Centre: Kinectrics, Energy Solutions and SNC-Lavalin.

Collaboration efforts at the Centre also include Industry Catalyst Partners who are committed to supporting innovative and sustainable solutions for the nuclear industry. Industry Catalyst Partners to date are: Aecon, Aecom, Alithya, ATS Automation, Black and McDonald, BWXT Canada Ltd, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, Cavendish, E.S. Fox, Fluor, Framatome, Hatch, Laurentis, Nuclear Promise X, Nuvia, Promation and Westinghouse.

OPG is a climate change leader and the largest clean electricity generator in the province, providing more than half of the power Ontarians rely on every day. It is also one of the most diverse generators in North America, with expertise in nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, solar and natural gas technologies.

Ken Hartwick, President and CEO

“The nuclear industry in Ontario is recognized for world-class capabilities in the safe and reliable operation of CANDU nuclear stations. Through this central hub, OPG will lead the nuclear industry and work with key partners to develop innovative solutions for nuclear decommissioning and materials. We will continue to demonstrate that nuclear power is clean energy and sustainable for the environment, industry, community and the economy.”

Carla Carmichael, Vice President of Decommissioning Strategies for OPG

“Pickering Nuclear Generating Station will be the largest nuclear generating station decommissioned to date. The Centre has been designed as an innovation hub where partners will come to a vibrant, open space that encourages collaboration. We’re looking forward to bringing a wide array of organizations together to combine their expertise with an innovative approach.”

Bill Walker, Associate Energy Minister

“The grand opening of Ontario Power Generation’s Centre for Canadian Nuclear Sustainability is a significant milestone for our province’s nuclear industry. Through research, collaboration and innovation, this world-class facility will attract skilled jobs and support innovative businesses, further strengthening Ontario’s position as a world leader in nuclear technology.”

John Henry, Chair, Region of Durham

“This is an exciting day for Durham Region as OPG launches its Centre for Canadian Nuclear Sustainability. OPG is a leader in the nuclear industry, and a vital part of our communities. The Centre will be a hub for innovation, partnerships and job creation and will blaze a trail for future clean-energy projects in Durham Region.”

Dave Ryan, Mayor, City of Pickering

“OPG’s Centre for Canadian Nuclear Sustainability is the first of its kind focused on a sustainable approach and we’re proud to have it strategically located in the heart of our city. It is easily accessible for community members to learn more about OPG’s decommissioning plans and innovative solutions, and the Centre will create jobs and attract new suppliers and businesses to our community. We look forward to our continued partnership with OPG for many years to come.”

Peter Bethlenfalvy, MPP Pickering-Uxbridge

“I commend OPG on the successful official launch of the Centre for Canadian Nuclear Sustainability right here in Pickering. This world class facility will encourage innovative and collaborative opportunities with some of Canada’s most prominent experts within the nuclear sector while also attracting local jobs and strengthening our economy.”

Source: Company Press Release