This development project is a transformative 1,000-megawatt clean energy storage facility, proposed for construction on the Department of National Defence’s 4th Canadian Division Training Centre in Meaford, Ontario

Ontario pumped storage project receives support from Meaford Council. (Credit: Russ McElroy from Pixabay)

TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) announced today that Meaford Municipal Council passed a resolution of support for the Company’s proposed Ontario Pumped Storage Project subject to conditions outlined below.

This development project is a transformative 1,000-megawatt clean energy storage facility, proposed for construction on the Department of National Defence’s 4th Canadian Division Training Centre in Meaford, Ontario. As one of Canada’s largest energy storage proposals, the project would provide safe, reliable power, support made-in-Ontario economic growth, and aid in the transition to emission-free power generation.

“Meaford Council’s support provides us with assurance that the work we are doing is important to the community,” said John Mikkelsen, Director, TC Energy Power & Energy Solutions. “This project represents an unprecedented economic opportunity from a once-in-a-generation, multibillion-dollar project. We want to ensure that the project benefits are shared amongst the community. What’s more, we will endeavour to hire and buy local to create good jobs and increase spending at local businesses.”

Over the last several years, the Company has engaged with Indigenous Nations and Groups and municipal and regional governments and listened to residents to align project plans with the interest of those directly impacted. The Meaford Council’s support is contingent on TC Energy fulfilling the following conditions: 1) Reasonable cost recovery by TC Energy for all costs incurred by the Municipality; 2) Development of a regulatory plan to address the Municipality’s role throughout the project’s lifecycle; 3) Successful negotiation of a Community Benefit Agreement with the Municipality; and 4) Completion of all applicable federal and provincial environmental assessment processes and obtain all associated permits and approvals.

TC Energy will continue to consult with the Saugeen Ojibway Nation, other Indigenous Nations and Groups, and engage with local communities and other interested parties to assess potential impacts and economic benefits as the Company advances the next phase of project development.

The project is targeting a final investment decision in 2024 and is expected to be in-service in 2030, subject to receipt of regulatory and corporate approvals.

Quick Facts

The project would stimulate the economy and maximize the value of Ontario’s electricity, generating approximately $12.1 billion in energy cost benefits, while creating more than 1,000 direct jobs with an additional 2,800 spin-off jobs regionally and in Ontario.

The project would optimize Ontario’s existing electricity resources, reduce waste, inefficiency and system costs, and address future electricity needs of the province while reducing ratepayer cost.

Once operational, the project would pay approximately $8.5 million annually in income to workers employed at the facility, off-site employees and direct contract workers.

Source: Company Press Release