The move comes at a time when Ontario is recording an increase in electricity demand for the first time since 2005

Ontario is starting pre-development work with Bruce Power for large-scale nuclear plant. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

The Ontario government is initiating pre-development work for the first major nuclear project in over 30 years to meet growing electricity demand, support power electrification, and fuel the province’s economic growth. Bruce Power will engage in community consultations and environmental assessments for federal approval to evaluate the viability of establishing up to 4,800 MW of new nuclear generation on its existing site.

Ontario Minister of Energy Todd Smith said: “Our government’s open for business approach has led to unprecedented investments across the province, from electric vehicles and battery manufacturing to critical minerals to green steel.

“With our plan already in place to meet demand this decade, we are starting the pre-development work to identify future generation options, including reliable, affordable and clean nuclear energy, that will power our province into the future.”

Following a period of declining electricity demand, Ontario is now experiencing a rise in energy consumption, a trend not observed since 2005. The government has taken steps to address the immediate demand surge. However, experts from the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) in Ontario suggest that the province should commence planning, siting, and conducting environmental assessments for long-term assets, such as nuclear power, to accommodate the anticipated electricity demand growth in the 2030s and beyond.

Federal approval marks the initial stage of a comprehensive process for authorising and constructing new nuclear power generation projects, a journey that may span a decade or more. Acknowledging the significance of new nuclear generation in enhancing the cleanliness of Ontario’s electricity grid, the province remains committed to collaborating with the federal government. The aim is to identify and emphasise avenues for reducing inefficiencies and minimising duplication in federal major project reviews, thereby expediting the development of clean energy projects and reducing emissions more swiftly.

Commencing this early planning phase will guarantee that the province has a dependable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution to support forthcoming significant endeavours. This includes powering new residential constructions within the province, as well as facilitating the growth and electrification of various industries and sectors throughout Ontario.

Moreover, the establishment of a new nuclear station would yield numerous employment opportunities, create substantial economic activity amounting to billions of dollars, and have a lasting impact for decades. Additionally, it would contribute to emission reduction efforts and strengthen Ontario’s advantage in clean electricity, thereby enhancing the province’s competitiveness in attracting international investments. It is worth noting that international investments increasingly prioritise access to clean energy sources.

Bruce Power president and CEO Mike Rencheck said: “Nuclear power has been the stable backbone of Ontario’s clean electricity system for decades and Bruce Power is ready to play an integral role in addressing the province’s future needs, while supporting good jobs and economic prosperity for the future.

“We are starting the federal Impact Assessment process to look at new nuclear generation on our site now, to maximise the future optionality for clean electricity in the province.”

The pre-development work aims to assess the site’s suitability by thoroughly evaluating the potential environmental, public, and Indigenous community impacts associated with the new facility. This comprehensive evaluation process will span several years and will involve extensive public input and consultations with Indigenous communities. It is an essential requirement for the multi-stage licensing process of the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission for the establishment of new large-scale nuclear stations.

Ontario and Bruce Power are firmly dedicated to maintaining cooperation and engagement with the Saugeen Ojibway Nation, which comprises the Saugeen First Nation and Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation communities. This commitment extends to energy planning and upcoming projects within their traditional territory.