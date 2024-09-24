OKEA sells its 15% WI in Yme to Lime for a consideration of $15.65m. (Credit: OKEA ASA)

OKEA ASA (“OKEA”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Lime Petroleum AS (“Lime”) to sell its 15% working interest in the Yme licence for a post-tax cash consideration of USD 15.65 million (the “Transaction”). Effective date of the Transaction is 1 January 2024 with expected closing before year-end 2024.

OKEA CEO, Svein J. Liknes stated: “Following several years as a partner in the Yme licence, we have decided to exit a non-core area with a relatively small holding. The divestment allows OKEA to focus financial and human resources in our core areas, and we are pleased to announce this transaction with Lime Petroleum to the mutual benefit of both parties.”

Accounting implications of the Transaction

Following the Transaction, OKEA expects to recognise a post-tax accounting gain in the area of NOK 150 – 250 million. OKEA’s production in 2024 will subsequently be reduced by 3.0 – 3.5 kboepd. Upon settlement of the Transaction, all liabilities relating to the Yme field will be derecognised from OKEA’s statement of financial position (balance sheet). Figures in this section are subject to potential changes in working capital movements, macro developments and performance at Yme in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Transaction is conditional upon Norwegian governmental approval and is expected to be completed before year-end 2024.

The Yme field and licence

Yme is located in the southeastern part of the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, 130 kilometres northeast of the Ula field.

Licence partners include Repsol Norge (55% WI and operator), PGNiG Upstream Norway AS (20%), Lime (10% WI), and OKEA (15% WI). Following the Transaction, OKEA will exit the licence and Lime will hold 25% WI.