OHLA completes the construction phase of the new Sinova WWTP.(Credit: OHLA)

OHLA has completed the construction phase of the new WWTP (Wastewater Treatment Plant) of Sinova (Soria) executing for ACUAES.

The new infrastructure is designed to benefit 185,000 equivalent inhabitants in the future. However, the part equivalent to 134,000 is being built, with a hydraulic capacity to treat an average wastewater flow of 24,000 m3/day. The new facilities include primary treatment with a capacity to treat six times the average flow (1.67 m3/s). It also has state-of-the-art sequential low-load activated sludge biological treatment (SBR) with nutrient removal sufficient to achieve a level of treatment quality to allow discharge into a sensitive area.

In the sludge line, it is important to highlight the treatment by anaerobic digestion, with the installation of a motogenerator for the energy use of the biogas produced and the installation of a screw dehydration system that improves the efficiency of the installation.

Its design also incorporates technological innovations such as biological deodorization, complemented by a controlled supply of clean air in the buildings, high efficiency electrical and air conditioning equipment, the use of natural lighting, the installation of photovoltaic panels and chargers for electric vehicles.