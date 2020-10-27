RIX will provide vessels and technicians to complement RES’ own asset management, technicians, and engineering and operational control staff

Rix Renewables vessel at sea. (Credit: Renewable Energy Systems Ltd.)

RES has signed a strategic alliance agreement with Rix Renewables to jointly seek opportunities in the UK and Ireland’s offshore wind market.

RES, the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, has partnered with RIX Renewables primarily to help deliver operation and maintenance services for the offshore wind assets it manages and operates.

Under the new alliance RIX will provide vessels and technicians to complement RES’ own asset management, technicians, and engineering and operational control staff.

The new agreement will see RES and RIX collaborate on operating offshore wind projects and pool resources, expertise and market knowledge.

This will also help expand both businesses’ footprint in the offshore market and open up greater opportunities for offshore balance of plant work.

Rob Fradley, Head of Offshore at RES, said: “This alliance will help both companies accelerate investment in offshore wind projects by freeing up additional resources and pooling our combined market experience. Both companies bring strong track records of delivering excellent results in the offshore market and we look forward to collaborating on future projects.”

James Doyle, Managing Director at Rix Renewables, said: “As a trusted supplier to the offshore wind industry, we have worked with RES on a number of projects over recent years.

“This has highlighted the close synergies between the two organisations and has led to the decision to consolidate our working relationship via a strategic alliance.

“We are delighted to put our partnership on this new footing as it will enable us collaborate more closely in delivering safe and scalable solutions to the offshore sector.”

RES is the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, active in onshore and offshore wind, solar, energy storage, transmission and distribution. In its 38-year history, RES has delivered more than 18GW of renewable energy projects across the globe.

Rix Renewables provides managed services to the offshore and onshore industry, supplying strategic assets and services including crew transfer vessels, skilled technicians and engineers for all aspects of wind farm construction and maintenance, from sea and ground level up.

Source: Company Press Release