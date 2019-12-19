The approximate contract value for the firm scope is USD 128 million (excluding any integrated services)

Aker BP has exercised the first 12 month option for Deepsea Nordkapp. Credit: Pixabay/gloriaurban4.

Aker BP has today exercised the first 12 month option for Deepsea Nordkapp under the Contract entered into between the parties in April 2018. The first 12 month option shall commence after expiry of the two year firm period in May 2021.

The approximate contract value for the firm scope is USD 128 million (excluding any integrated services). In addition, a performance bonus will be applicable.

Simen Lieungh, CEO Odfjell Drilling AS, says: “We are very pleased to see Aker BP’s continued commitment to the Alliance Agreement between the parties and Odfjell Drilling is equally committed to delivering our very best performance on Deepsea Nordkapp.”

Source: Company Press Release