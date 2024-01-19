The contracted work started in May 2022 but is now formalised in a modification contract with OSM Thome

Odfjell Technology awarded contract for upgrade of Heidrun B FSU. (Credit: Keri Jackson from Pixabay)

Odfjell Technology is awarded a multi-million NOK contract from OSM Thome to provide upgrade and modification services on the Heidrun B Floating Storage Unit (FSU), owned by Equinor and partners.

Under the contract, Odfjell Technology will provide engineering, construction, and installation services on several tasks, including a new Volatile Organic Compounds Recovery System and replacement of an existing crane, that will increase the safety level and the technical condition of the FSU.

Anne Siri Sævareid, EVP Projects & Engineering at Odfjell Technology, comments: “We are thrilled to announce this significant milestone in our company’s journey as we take a step forward in the area of engineering and installation. Thanks to our versatile workforce, we have the capacity to successfully undertake a comprehensive range of 21 tasks within this specific scope of work.”

The contracted work started in May 2022 but is now formalised in a modification contract with OSM Thome. Estimated contract completion is in the 1st quarter of 2027.

Source: Company Press Release