The Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland delivers its first green power. (Credit: Ocean Winds)

Ocean Winds has announced the start of the first green energy production from the 882MW Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland.

The first power produced from the first series of wind turbines at the Scottish offshore wind project is being delivered to the National Electricity Transmission System (NETS).

Located in the Moray Firth, northern Scotland, the Moray West offshore wind farm is approaching the completion of its construction stage. It is slated to become fully operational in 2025.

The Moray West project is principally owned by Ocean Winds with a small minority stake held by Ignitis Renewables. Ocean Winds was established in 2019 as a 50-50 joint venture (JV) between Engie and EDP Renewables.

Ocean Winds chief operating officer Bautista Rodriguez said: “Announcing first power for Moray West in the current international context marks Ocean Winds’ commitment to successful delivery, adaptability, reactivity and resilience, as well as highlighting the tremendous work from our teams.

“With two more projects in development in the United Kingdom and Moray East already operating, we are proud to take an active and growing part in the United Kingdom’s energy transition.”

After the installation of all foundations, offshore substations, and array cables, the remaining turbine components are now being pre-assembled at the Port of Nigg in preparation for offshore installation.

Construction work at the onshore substation of the Moray West offshore wind project is nearing completion on the second circuit, after the commissioning of the first.

The export cables have been installed and buried within the pre-defined cable corridor, completing the electrical connection between the wind turbines and the NETS at the Blackhillock substation, said Ocean Winds.

The offshore wind facility is projected to contribute more than £800m towards the local Scottish economy throughout its lifespan.

During the construction phases, it will generate over 1,500 full-time equivalent (FTE) years of employment in Scotland, along with 70 permanent operational roles based in Buckie.

Moray West project director Pete Geddes said: “I am so proud of the Moray West project team, and our supply chain partners, which have worked tirelessly, professionally, and safely to ensure we are able to celebrate reaching the First Power milestone on Moray West.

“I am delighted that we have been able to maintain the project timeline, and I’m looking forward to a timely handover to the new Operations team in the first months of 2025.”

Earlier this year, Amazon signed a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with French utility company Engie to procure a total clean energy of 473MW from the Moray West offshore wind farm once it becomes operational.