Ocean Infinity to support Exxonmobil in Guyana. (Credit: Ocean Infinity)

Ocean Infinity, the next generation subsea marine robotics company, has been awarded a contract with ExxonMobil, for high-resolution Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) geophysical and geotechnical data acquisition within the Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

Ocean Infinity will simultaneously deploy their advanced AUVs in water depths of between 70m and 2150m over an area of approximately 3,100 square km. This approach of autonomous operations at scale is a more sustainable way of operating at sea.

The recent expansion of Ocean Infinity’s fleet of AUVs, and innovation in battery technology demonstrates the company’s commitment to ensuring the safest and most sustainable service for its clients.

The award of this contract is testament to Ocean Infinity’s efforts to use sustainable technology to gather information and confirms it’s fast emerging position as the leading marine robotics company in deep water data acquisition.

Paul Helmore, Ocean Infinity’s CCO, said:

“We are very pleased to be supporting ExxonMobil in Guyana with our advanced data acquisition technology, to help them identify and evaluate seabed conditions on the Stabroek Block. Our innovative use of sustainable, low-impact technology willsupport their development of the acreage and ultimately to meet the region’s growing energy demand. This contract award is further evidence of Ocean Infinity’s ability to provide pioneering, eco-friendly solutions to major players within the energy sector.”

Source: Company Press Release