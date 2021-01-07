Four rigs are operating on the Malartic property and eight rigs will focus on the Alpha property for a total of 100,000m of planned drilling

O3 Mining mobilizes 12 drill rigs in Val-d'Or, Québec. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

O3 Mining announces it is resuming drilling with 12 drill rigs to continue executing the well-funded 150,000 metre drilling program on its properties in Val-d’Or Québec, Canada. As planned, the increase to 12 rigs will allow the company to take advantage of the freezing winter conditions to test targets located in humid areas. Four rigs are operating on the Malartic property where a total of 45,000 metres of drilling is planned, and eight will focus on the Alpha property for a total of 100,000 metres of planned drilling.

At Malartic, where the Marban gold project is located, the drilling is testing the extensions of the ore deposits included in the PEA (See press release September 8, 2020) to grow the mineral resource base. Drilling will specifically target the Norlartic–Kierens, North-North, Marban, and Gold Hawk deposits. Other targets include extensions of historically mineralized zones located within three kilometres of the PEA pit shells, offering additional potential to increase the resources within the Marban project area. These targets include Gold Hawk, Orion #8, MK, and Marban NE.

The eight drill rigs at Alpha will continue to expand the Bulldog deposit at depth and laterally, explore depth extensions of Orenada #2, Orenada #4 down to 800 metres vertically. Additionally, it will follow-up on the promising intercepts at Simkar (See press release December 17, 2020), explore extensions of the Epsilon zone (Golden Valley option) and the Akasaba deposit, and finally, it will test several targets generated from a combination of in-house data compilation and Artificial intelligence (“AI”) targeting study by Mira (See press release August 6, 2020)..

“2020 was an incredibly busy and successful year for O3 Mining and 2021 promises to be even more so with extensive drilling programs at both Malartic and Alpha properties,” said President and CEO Jose Vizquerra. “We are aiming to rapidly add to our resource base and extend the mineralized footprint of both properties into new areas to make these projects some of the most attractive, and likely to be developed and exploited in the province.”

