Image: The Suncadia water assets serve 2,800 connections. Photo courtesy of rony michaud from Pixabay.

Oregon-based NW Natural Water, a subsidiary of Northwest Natural Holding Company, has agreed to acquire Suncadia’s water and wastewater assets in the Washington state of the US.

The Suncadia water assets serve 2,800 connections throughout the year in a master-planned resort community which is located in Cle Elum, central Washington.

Suncadia managing director Roger Beck said: “We’re very pleased to partner with NW Natural Water on this transaction. It is a strong utility with a proven track record and an outstanding commitment to its customers.

“NW Natural Water’s industry expertise, reputation, and financial capacity will be critical to meeting the needs of our growing community.”

Along with the Suncadia’s water and wastewater utilities, NW Natural Water completed two water assets acquisition near Coeur d’Alene. It has also signed agreements to purchase two more systems in the region.

Additionally, the company has entered into an agreement to acquire Taylor Mountain Water and Sewer District near Idaho Falls.

NW Natural Holdings president and CEO David Anderson said: “Suncadia serves a rapidly growing resort community that attracts people from Seattle, Tacoma, and the greater Pacific Northwest.

“For more than 160 years, we’ve been providing safe, reliable and affordable utility services across the region, and we look forward to bringing this high-quality service to Suncadia.”

NW Natural Water will supply water and wastewater services to nearly 53,000 people

Upon completion of all the transactions, the company will supply water and wastewater services to nearly 53,000 people through 21,000 connections.

The transactions are subject to several conditions that include approval from the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission and the Idaho Public Utilities Commission. The deals are expected to be completed in late 2019 or early next year.

In March, NW Natural Water had signed agreements to acquire six water utility systems and one water & wastewater management company.

The acquired assets serve approximately 1,200 water distribution connections and manages 1,000 water and wastewater customers.