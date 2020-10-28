“We continue our commitment to expand our use of renewable resources while working to reduce energy costs for our customers,” said Doug Cannon, NV Energy President and Chief Executive Officer. “We expect these new projects to provide some of the lowest-cost renewable energy available, which will directly benefit our customers.”

The request for proposals seeks solar, geothermal, wind, biomass and biogas technology projects that are compliant with Nevada’s existing renewable portfolio standards. NV Energy will also consider proposals that include energy storage systems integrated with renewable energy resources as well as stand-alone energy storage systems. Projects will be competitively evaluated on a number of factors, including best value to NV Energy customers and the creation of economic benefits within the State of Nevada.

NV Energy requests that all parties interested in becoming a bidder for this opportunity register on the company’s website and follow each of the directives under the “Steps to Complete” section of the website.

Bids are due by 4 p.m. on January 6, 2021. Projects proposed by successful bidders will require the approval of the PUCN. It is anticipated the projects would be completed and producing energy for customers by December 31, 2025.