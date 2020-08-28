The pact with Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd will help NVVN to establish itself strongly in various segments of RTC bundled renewable power

NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN) signs agreement with Greenko Energies. (Credit: NTPC Ltd.)

NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd. (NVVN), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited has signed an MOU with Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd on 25.08.2020 for exploring the possibility of entering into an arrangement for trading, collaboration and partnership in Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Projects set up by GREENKO to offer Round the Clock (RTC) renewable energy power to potential customers in India.

The pact with Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd will help NVVN to establish itself strongly in various segments of RTC bundled renewable power.

With a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW, NTPC Group has 70 Power stations comprising of 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle Gas/Liquid Fuel, 1 Hydro, 13 Renewables along with 25 Subsidiary & JV Power Stations. The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, of which 5GW comprises of renewable energy.

Source: Company Press Release