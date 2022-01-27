Further to the announcement made on 1 November, NSMP Norge AS completed the acquisition on 16 November 2021

NSMP appoints px to operate its newly acquired asset. (Credit: North Sea Midstream Partners Limited)

NSMP is pleased to announce that px Norge AS, a subsidiary of px Group (“px”), has signed a long-term agreement to operate its newly acquired asset, Risavika Liquefaction Plant (“RLP”).

Further to the announcement made on 1 November, NSMP Norge AS completed the acquisition on 16 November 2021. Following this, employees working at RLP transferred to px Norge AS and Risavika Production AS entered into an Operations Maintenance and Management Agreement with px Norge AS. These arrangements will help ensure a smooth and efficient transition of the operations of the business.

px is a long-term operating partner of NSMP with a proven track record of safe and reliable operations and maintenance management services across NSMP’s UK assets.

Andy Heppel, CEO of NSMP, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our long-term relationship with px Group as we expand our business into Norway. px has delivered excellent safety, environmental and operational performance on NSMP’s assets for more than a decade.”

Geoff Holmes, CEO of px Group, said: “We are delighted to be joining NSMP at RLP and replicating in Europe the close operating partnership that we have honed at St. Fergus and Teesside. We call the way we work together a ‘One Team’ way of operating – we’ll be taking that same close-knit approach to RLP.”

Source: Company Press Release