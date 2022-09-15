More than 40 construction machines, including 200 to 800-ton tower cranes, are deployed on the site, and over 180 workers and engineers engaged

NovaWind proceeds to installation of wind turbines at Kuzminskaya wind farm in Stavropol Krai. (Credit: The State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM)

Installation of wind turbines began at the Kuzminskaya Wind Farm in the Stavropol Krai (Southern Russia). A total of 64 wind turbines with a capacity of 2.5 MW each will be installed on the site. With an aggregate capacity of 160 MW, the wind farm is estimated to generate 378 million kWh of electricity per annum.

More than 40 construction machines, including 200 to 800-ton tower cranes, are deployed on the site, and over 180 workers and engineers engaged. Work is going on in two shifts to assemble and install wind turbine tower sections at three sites simultaneously. Meanwhile, wind turbine components continue to be delivered to the construction sites from the centralised storage facilities in Nevinnomyssk and Kursavka, Stavropol Krai to be used in the assembly and installation works.

The Stavropol Krai is a key region for NovaWind in terms of wind power projects. At present, there are four wind farms – Kochubeevskaya Wind Farm (210 MW), Karmalinovskaya Wind Farm (60 MW), Bondarevskaya Wind Farm (120 MW), and Medvezhenskaya Wind Farm (60 MW) – commissioned and operating in the region. Construction and installation works have been finished at the Berestovskaya Wind Farm (60 MW), while the Trunovskaya Wind Farm (95 MW) is under construction as of now.

