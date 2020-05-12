The Neptune-operated Gjøa platform will receive and process oil and gas from the Nova subsea development project

The module has been lifted onto Neptune-operated Gjøa platform. (Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors)

Oil firms Neptune Energy and Wintershall Dea have announced the placement of a 740-tonne topside module aboard the Gjøa platform in the Norwegian North Sea.

The Neptune-operated Gjøa platform is designed to receive and process oil and gas from the Nova subsea development project.

Neptune said that the topside module will receive hydrocarbons and provide water injection for pressure support and gas lift once the field starts, which is scheduled next year.

The Nova topside module was installed by Heerema Marine Contractors’ crane vessel Sleipnir.

Located about 120km northwest of Bergen and approximately 17km southwest of the Gjøa platform, the Nova field is in water depths of 370m.

Wintershall Dea operates Nova field

Wintershall Dea operates the field with a 45% stake. Other partners include Spirit Energy (20%), Edison (15%), ONE-Dyas Norge (10%) and Capricorn (10%).

Neptune Energy Norway managing director Odin Estensen said: “This impressive heavy-lift marks the beginning of a new era for the Gjøa platform.

“The Nova field adds valuable resources, prolongs the life of the platform and increases the profitability of Gjøa’s own production. Electrified with hydro power from shore, Gjøa is becoming the efficient, low-carbon hub she was designed to be.”

The Duva and Gjøa P1 fields are also under development as tie-ins to the Gjøa facility.

Wintershall Dea Nova project director Andre Hesse said: “The close collaboration with Neptune Energy, our partners and suppliers has been a highlight of the Nova project to date.

“Construction and installation of the topside module is a critical component of the Nova project, which has been handled on time, with total professionalism and a high regard for safety. Sleipnir’s safe lift of the module onto the Gjøa platform brings us another important step closer to production start on the Nova field.”