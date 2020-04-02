The final completion of the project marks the beginning of operational phase of Deutsche Bucht

Northland Power completes its Deutsche Bucht offshore wind farm. (Credit: Pixabay/JacLou DL)

Canadian power producer Northland Power has achieved full completion of its 252MW Deutsche Bucht offshore wind project, offshore Germany.

The Deutsche Bucht wind facility is located more than 100km from the German mainland, and is approximately 95km North-West of the island of Borkum.

Northland president and chief executive officer Mike Crawley said: “Achieving this milestone is the culmination of the efforts and dedication put forth by our project team to see the project through to completion.

“The successful completion of our third offshore wind farm solidifies Northland’s position as a global player in offshore wind development and underscores our ability to deliver large‐scale sustainable energy infrastructure projects that create long‐term value for shareholders.”

Deutsche Bucht produces approximately 1billion KWh of electricity per annum

The company said that all the 31 monopile foundation turbines have been generating power since the end of September 2019 and have generated more than €130m ($142m) in pre-completion revenues till date.

The final completion of the project denotes the completion of construction and the beginning of operational phase of the project. It also signifies that the terms required to satisfy the project lenders for term conversion have been reached.

Completely owned by Northland, Deutsche Bucht is is expected to produce an output of around 1billion KWh of eco-friendly electricity per annum, which is adequate to serve the power needs of approximately 300,000 German households, while saving around 700,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Established in 1987 in Toronto, Canada, Northland develops, owns and operates sustainable infrastructure assets. It owns economic interest in 2,681MW of operating generating capacity and 130MW of generating capacity under construction at La Lucha solar project in Mexico.

In addition, the company also owns a 60% equity stake in the 1.04GW Hai Long projects under development in Taiwan and operates a regulated utility business in Colombia.