Northern Vertex begins exploration drill programme at Moss Gold Mine. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.)

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSX.V: NEE) (OTC Nasdaq Intl.: NHVCF) (the “Company” or “Northern Vertex”) is pleased to announce that a multi-phase reverse circulation drill program is underway with the sixth hole having recently been completed at the Moss Gold Mine, located in Northwest Arizona.

The program will begin with an initial 6,000 feet of drilling across multiple targets, and results will direct subsequent programs. The immediate focus is on resource expansion, with a priority on adding ‘in pit’ ounces, followed by near-mine targets immediately to the west of the mine. The follow-up drilling is expected to continue over several months and result in another resource expansion for the Moss Mine.

The program follows the successful 2019 drill program, which resulted in a meaningful increase in gold ounces to the Moss resource (see NEE News Release dated March 17, 2020) and showed that widespread stockwork mineralization continues westward beyond the current limits of the boundary of the open-pit deposit.

Previous Exploration, which included drilling, mapping, sampling, and airborne geophysics conducted on strike with the Moss Mine Pit has identified a mineralized corridor extending for 5.6 kilometers in length. In addition to resource expansion potential in the immediate proximity to the Moss Mine, numerous drill ready mineralized targets exist within the 10,000-acre claim package. The following images demonstrate the upside exploration potential of the Moss Vein Extensions: Long Section of the Moss Vein Extensions and Plan of the Moss Mine.

Source: Company Press Release