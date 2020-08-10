Taborny will invest approximately a further $6m in mining equipment maintenance

Taborny Mine to invest in mining fleet. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Nord Gold, the internationally diversified gold producer, has invested approximately US$15 million in fleet maintenance and new vehicle purchases at its Taborny gold mine in Yakutia, Russia.

Taborny has added two hauling trucks, an excavator, a grader and two Epiroc drilling rigs to its fleet. It will also purchase new support vehicles, including buses, fuel trucks and mobile repair units that will deliver fleet refuelling and maintenance in the field. Other new support vehicles will include a crane truck and a front loader. Taborny will invest approximately a further US$ 6 million in mining equipment maintenance. This follows the recent announcement of a $20m expansion of the Gross mining fleet, Taborny’s sister mine, as Nordgold continues to invest in its operations.

““We are undertaking a major development programme with our mining fleet at Taborny. This investment will help us maintain the efficiency, but above all the safety of the Taborny mine. A modern, well invested mining fleet is central to the smooth running of a large mining operation”, said Nikolai Skripkin, Mobile Maintenance Director of Taborny.

Today Taborny mining fleet includes 53 heavy machines and 45 support vehicles.

