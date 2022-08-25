Nordgold acquired the Lefa mine in 2010. Since then, the Company has invested almost US$1.5 billion into the country thereby maintaining its position as one of Guinea’s leading gold producers

Nordgold Launches New Power Plant at its Lefa Gold Mine. (Credit: Nordgold)

Nordgold Group («Nordgold» or the «Company»), the internationally diversified gold producer, is pleased to announce the launch of a new 33 megawatt power plant at its Lefa mine — one of the largest gold mines in Guinea.

The US$ 30 million project was designed and constructed by China’s leading manufacturing service group SUMEC, a key member of China National Machinery Industry Corporation (SINOMACH).

The new heavy fuel oil (HFO) power plant has replaced the old facility, in turn reducing both fuel consumption for electricity production by 15% and engine oil by 30%. This will result in a 17,000-ton reduction of greenhouse gas emissions per year, which is in line with Nordgold’s climate change objectives as well as its commitments to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world’s largest shipbuilding company and leading manufacture of heavy industry machinery, provided the power plant’s main generating equipment. The power plant will enable a significant reduction in operating costs, in addition to enhancing the stability of the electricity supply for over 15 years Lefa’s life of mine. Moreover, the installation of the latest fire detection systems will increase employee safety.

During construction, hundreds of additional jobs were created and main essential construction materials including sand, cement, gravel amongst others were sourced locally from Guinean suppliers.

«I am delighted to report we have completed construction of Lefa’s new power plant. I would like to thank our partners from SUMEC and Hyundai and the team on the ground who brought this ambitious project in just 18 months. We have achieved this success despite the challenging times of a global pandemic. The power plant enables us to both decrease greenhouse gas emissions and provide sustainable power generation for our Lefa mine, supporting potential expansion of the mine’s resources in the region. We remain committed to investing in Guinea and to deliver knowledge transfer on advanced technology into Africa.» Brian NelLefa’s new power plant project manager

Source: Company Press Release