Nordgold is an internationally diversified gold producer, headquartered in the United Kingdom, with 10 operating assets

Nordgold increases offer price for Cardinal Resources. (Credit: Nordgold)

Nord Gold S.E. (Nordgold) increases offer price under its unconditional on-market takeover offer for Cardinal Resources Limited (ABN 56 147 325 620) (Cardinal) from $0.66 to $0.90 cash per share.

Nordgold is an internationally diversified gold producer, headquartered in the United Kingdom, with 10 operating assets across two continents, including Burkina Faso and Guinea in West Africa, and a portfolio of high quality projects in feasibility study and in advanced exploration stages.

Nordgold is committed to running safe, efficient and profitable operations, which enable strong free cash flow generation and provide for continued investment in the Company’s pipeline of growth opportunities. In 2019, Nordgold produced in excess of one million ounces of gold.

Advisers

Bacchus Capital acts as exclusive financial adviser to Nordgold, and DLA Piper is acting as legal adviser. Taylor Collison is acting as broker to the Offer.

Source: Company Press Release