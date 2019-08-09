As part of the order Nordex will supply 22 of its 3MW turbines and will provide full services for 20 years

Image: Nordex to supply turbines for Spanish wind farm. Photo: Courtesy of Nordex SE.

The Nordex Group has notched up another success in Spain: the Alfanar Group has commissioned the manufacturer to supply and install 22 turbines for two wind farms with a total of 67.2 MW. Both orders also include full service for a period of 20 years.

The two wind farms are to be built in the province of Albacete in Castilla-La Mancha, approx. 300 kilometres to the south-east of Madrid. The “Barrax” wind farm will include ten AW140/3000 and three AW132/3300 turbines. For the “Chinchilla” wind farm, Nordex will provide eight AW140/3000 machines and one AW132/3300 turbine. The turbines will be installed on concrete towers with a hub height of 120 metres, with delivery scheduled for the second half of 2020.

“We are delighted that the Alfanar Group has chosen our technology,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group. “Alfanar is very experienced in the wind industry and we are proud of the cooperation.”

Source: Company Press Release